Project Manager

Jul 21, 2022

We have 2 exciting positions available for an Operations Project Manager and a Tactical Project Manager with minimum 5 years’ experience in People Management, Project Management, RPA, SDL, ICT and Financial Services.

Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town only
Location preference – Cape Town only

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Financial Services
  • System Development Lifecycle
  • ICT

