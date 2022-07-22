Business Analyst

Jul 22, 2022

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Business Analyst to optimise business efficiencies made possible by automation, digital, information and communications technologies through systematically analysing and defining business requirements.
Key Performance Areas:

  • Analyse and define business requirement

  • Collaborate to design

  • Support solution implementation

Job Requirements:
Qualifications:
Minimum:

  • Grade 12 National Certificate

  • Business Analysis Foundation Programme, Faculty Training Institute (FTI)

  • Certificate Programme in Business Analysis, FTI

Ideal:

  • National Diploma in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology – Programming

  • Advanced Business Analysis Programme, FTI

  • Applied Programme in Business Analysis, FTI

  • Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) Certification Preparation, FTI

Knowledge & Experience:

  • Business and data analysis

  • Communication and translation of information across business and technical environments

  • Functional and business process design

  • Evidence-based best practice solutions

  • Stakeholder collaboration

  • Interface between business and Technology

  • Project Management principles and relevant development lifecycle experience

  • Agile development lifecycle principles and experience

  • 3+ years as IT BA experience

Ideal:

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Data Analysis
  • Agile Development Lifecycle
  • Banking
  • Software Assurance
  • Screen flow & design
  • IT Business Analysis

