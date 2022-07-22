Investment Client Reporting Analyst â€“ ESG at Rory Mackie & Associates – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The role as an Investments Client Reporting Analyst focuses on the timely and accurate production of Sustainability Reports, Client Report-Backs and Global Quarterly Investment Reports.
- The production of Sustainability Reports on a periodic basis within timeframes
- The production of Report- Backs on a periodic and adhoc basis within timeframes
- The production of Global Fund Quarterly Investment Reports and Strategy Quarterly Investment Reports on a quarterly basis
- The production of client reports on a periodic and adhoc basis within timeframes
- Manage a high-volume workflow, prioritising client deadline work and liaising with a range of internal stakeholders at all levels to produce high quality reports
Key Responsibilities:
- Managing the various key stakeholders to ensure input data is delivered within the internally agreed SLAs
- Engaging with Investment IT to ensure the correct data requirements are considered when building data APIs
- Investigating and resolving data issues raised with regards to the production cycle
- Managing the various key stakeholders in the production workflow for reviews to ensure sign off ahead of client deadlines
- Working closely with the Investment Team to coordinate any changes that reflect in the reports
- Ensuring the implementation of approved change requests
- Providing production and delivery stats to the business to track efficiency
- Working closely with the Product Owners to coordinate any automation process and implement further automation required
- Engaging with Seismic, the vendor on troubleshooting production queries and assisting with upcoming projects to be implemented
- Assisting in projects and business initiatives when required
- Ensure team members are appropriately cross-trained and there is a backup for each task
- Continually update procedures with a view to reduce risk, identify efficiencies in process, improve efficiency and accommodate change to strategies, client demands, or in response to industry change
- Proactive and effective communication with team colleagues globally
- Ensure excellent internal and external client servicing by responding promptly and appropriately to queries
- Maintain a consistently professional and value-add approach
Technical Knowledge and Experience:
- Relevant degree
- Minimum 2 years Asset Management or Investment Management industry experience
- Experience working with complex datasets
- Experience preparing institutional client investment reports
System Skills:
- VBA / MS Office tool development (Advanced)
- SQL (SQL Server) (Advanced)
- PowerPoint (Advanced) including linked slides and Excel objects
- Excel (Advanced)
- Experience of formatting documents to Corporate style
- Seismic (Desirable) or other content-management tools
Personal Attributes:
- Diligent
- Attention to detail
- Motivated and proactive
- Organised and methodical
- Calm under pressure
- Confident to ask questions