Scrum Master

We are looking for an enthusiastic Scrum Master that can lead and serve people well. You should be open to change, social interaction and know how to inspire and drive the people to accomplish a common goal.

What you will be responsible for:

Stakeholder and agile team management and facilitation

Coaching all role players through the projects process

Facilitating and owning all agile activities and events

Problem solving how we can improve our processes for our teams regularly

Manage all phases of a project from idea to a fully functioning new business unit – broad exposure from CEO’s office through pre-project phase, sprints, and eventually handover to operations

Get your hands dirty, problem solve, unlock blockages and be ready to adapt to every evolving priority

Keep up to date with technical and industry development

Design and implement new solutions to our current processes and structures. Helping our teams find the best way forward

Hard skill, qualifications and experience:

Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) OR Certified Scrum Master (CSM)/ Professional Scrum Master (PSM I or PSM II) OR PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner

Understanding of Kanban and Lean Software Development

Other relevant Agile certifications

At least 3 years’ experience working with cross-functional Agile team members

Soft Skills:

Team spirit: strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders and cross functional teams

Good time-management skills

Should not fear change, be a change agent and adaptable

Find a way to win attitude and willingness to problem solve

High responsiveness to remove impediments, solve problems and close feedback loop

Find reasons to hold fewer meetings

Be prepared to challenge the status quo and embrace new solutions that do not follow a “this is how we have always done it” mindset

Strong organisational and interpersonal skills

Being Customer focused and prompting others to be as well

A logical approach to problem solving

An entrepreneurial hunger for growth

A dislike of traditional corporate structure

Ability to understand complex structures with many moving parts and navigating through it

Initiative, logical, critical, design thinker that carries confidence with humility

Ability to facilitate, lead and host a meeting with a clear outcome to keep it focused

You will be expected to work as a team player and navigating many different spaces. The teams you will be working with:

Marketing teams

Designers (print and digital)

Content development

Social media experts

Videographers

Developers

Front end

Back end

Data analysts

AI & Machine learning specialists

Business process analysts

Product / department stakeholders

Operational teams

Desired Skills:

Agile

Kanban

Time Management

Communication Skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

