Senior Software Developer at Headhunters

Our client in the IT Sector, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced Senior Software Developer.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience required .

. BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred, but not required.

Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.

Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:

Development:

NET Framework and Core, ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript, jQuery, Angular, ORM (EF, EF Core), Web Services (REST and SOAP).

Databases:

SQL Server 2012-2019, Database Design.

Applications:

Internet Information Services (IIS), Git source control.

Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

Development:

React, SharePoint 2013-2019 and Online Development, Microsoft 365 Development, Azure Development, Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI) Development, Nintex or K2 Development, Dynamics 365 Development, Mobile Development.

Applications:

Azure DevOps

Duties and Responsibilities:

Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on the company’s offerings, on time and within budget.

Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management.

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organization.

Commit to continuous improvement and ongoing skills development Must be willing to travel occasionally and have their own reliable vehicle with valid driver’s license.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

