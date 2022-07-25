Business Analyst – Gauteng Woodmead

Purpose of Role:
- The candidate will be responsible to engage with the business to get an in-depth understanding of all current processes and document the future state of the business requirements. Once these requirements are gathered, the candidate will engage with various stakeholders to fulfil the business requirements and transition into a data analytics role. The ideal candidate for this role should have strong technical and analytical capabilities as well as project leadership experience. In addition, the successful candidate should have business acumen, good stakeholder management skills and the ability to clearly communicate and present information.
Educational Requirements:
- Relevant Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering or Business Analysis
Essential Skills:
- Strong analytical background
- Problem solving skills
- Critical thinker with strong business judgement
- Advanced computer literacy (MS Office – especially Excel, data manipulation skills)
- SQL knowledge and skills required
- Excellent organisational skills
- Insurance knowledge beneficial but not mandatory
Attributes:
- Be able to work independently and in a team
- Strong people skills, be able to engage with multiple stakeholders
- Take initiative to go beyond role
- Innovative thinker
- Humility and eager to learn
- Passionate about building solutions for clients
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- As-is process
- Data Analysis
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A solutions company with a unique approach to solving complex problems through most efficient methods and tools.