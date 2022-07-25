Developer – JavaScript at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 25, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Forming part of a young, energetic and dynamic development team.
  • Responsible for managing critical customer support issues, such as bugs, general client queries as well as change requests to existing installations.
  • Taking ownership of client queries, ensuring they are addressed within the deadlines defined by company service level agreements, and fulfilling incident management in an end-to-end capacity.
  • Working on enhancements to client implementations based on (Business as Usual) BAU work associated with customer requirements.
  • Working with international clients, while learning the wide array of cutting-edge technologies, such as React and NodeJS, needed to support our products and custom client implementations.

Skills / Experience:

  • In-depth understanding of HTML / CSS / JavaScript.
  • Knowledge of HTML5 and CSS3 (Less or Sass desirable).
  • Experience with Angular, React or similar frameworks.
  • Experience building JavaScript web applications.
  • Experience with OR a strong desire to learn and work with NodeJS and React.
  • Web services (SOAP, REST, WSDL, XML).
  • Understanding SQL is advantageous.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
  • Ability to identify, research, diagnose, and resolve client issues.
  • Maintain ownership of issues and follow through until they are properly closed.
  • Ability to solve problems that are sometimes unstructured and require conceptual thinking.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript

