Junior Industrial Software Developer at SA Power Services (Pty) Ltd

SA Power Services is looking for a Junior Industrial Software Developer to join our Integration team. The person in this position will be involved in the design and implementation of PLC and Scada systems and related activities for different industrial control system applications.

The role is flexible, predominantly based at our office in Port Elizabeth, but working remotely or from home will be allowed. Travelling to site will be required from time to time.

If you are passionate about developing software in the industrial automation context, and seeing your code come to life in a machine, then this position is for you!

Main duties and responsibilities

Development of PLC and Scada systems based on customer requirements

Developing network architectures and software methodology depending on project specifications

Analyzing system errors, determine the correct action and implement changes

PLC system design, coding and testing

Scada system design and configuration

SQL server and database maintenance

Involvement throughout the entire systems lifecycle from design through coding, testing and installation to handover

Working closely with the project team adhering to project timeframes and deadlines.

Critical competencies

Knowledge of SQL server, databases

Knowledge of Python

Technical ability to code in different languages

Understanding of network layouts

Understanding software methodology

Must be a technically strong programmer

Interest in MIS (Management Information Systems), Scada systems, PLC systems

Ability to work on multiple projects at once

Proactive and must be able to work with minimal supervision

Minimum qualifications and experience required

Matric

National Diploma in Information Technology: Technical / National Diploma in Information Technology: Software Development

At least 1 year experience in a similar position.

Desired Skills:

Sql Server

Python

Scada

PLC

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

