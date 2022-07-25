Senior Java Developer –

Jul 25, 2022

A Senior Java Developer with some Devops experience wanted to join a team that creates a platform that allows them to intergrate with any operator in their field of expertise !
Who we are looking for :

  • A lateral thinker

  • A team collaborator

  • Key Skills

  • Server-side core Java 8+

  • REST and WebSockets

  • Docker + Kubernetes

  • Terraform + Argo or Ansible) ( IAC )

  • CI/CD tools

  • Cloud Ops services

  • Automation with bash or python

  • Monitoring/alerting tools

  • Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing

Nice to have :

  • Spring framework – good working knowledge of the core spring libraries

  • Apache Camel

  • DDD and Microservices

  • Distributed caching and scaling

  • NoSQL database development (e.g. MongoDB)

Please note there is opportunity for remote working

To apply for this role please send your updated CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • DDD
  • Microservices
  • Devops
  • CI/CD
  • NoSQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • bonus and more

