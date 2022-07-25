A Senior Java Developer with some Devops experience wanted to join a team that creates a platform that allows them to intergrate with any operator in their field of expertise !
Who we are looking for :
- A lateral thinker
- A team collaborator
- Key Skills
- Server-side core Java 8+
- REST and WebSockets
- Docker + Kubernetes
- Terraform + Argo or Ansible) ( IAC )
- CI/CD tools
- Cloud Ops services
- Automation with bash or python
- Monitoring/alerting tools
- Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing
Nice to have :
- Spring framework – good working knowledge of the core spring libraries
- Apache Camel
- DDD and Microservices
- Distributed caching and scaling
- NoSQL database development (e.g. MongoDB)
Please note there is opportunity for remote working
To apply for this role please send your updated CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java
- DDD
- Microservices
- Devops
- CI/CD
- NoSQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- bonus and more