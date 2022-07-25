Software Engineer – Production / Manufacturing – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Role – asap until December 2024

Seeking an experienced Software Engineer who understands integration between different technologies and be able to apply this knowledge into meeting various requirements with internal and external clients.

Hybrid opportunity – overtime as required

Added value in the product for Biz, Dev, and Ops, inter alias

Integration, development and user acceptance tests

User documentation and training.

Software development

Product requirements and quality

Applications (inter alia Service Level Agreements) and maintenance

Compliance with Governance requirements (IT architecture, security, compliance)

Functional (inter alia professional description, documentation, and stakeholder management).

Non-functional (inter alia IT architecture, security, quality management).

Oracle, Database design, PL/SQL, UNIX / Linux experience, Unix Shell scripting, Agile, Python, Java, JavaScript/ES6, NodeJS, C#, C++(advantageous), OpenShift (advantageous), Prometheus (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

software engineer

interation

design

