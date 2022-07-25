Software Engineer with AWS – Gauteng Midrand

South Africa’s leading Automotive giant is looking for dedicated Software Engineers with AWS experience with 5+ years’ experience in the software engineering field to join their team on a hybrid working model.
- AWS Experience
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- DevOps Experience.
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Integration
- Development
- Support
- Enviroments
- DevOps