UI UX Designer

Jul 25, 2022

An exciting opportunity is available for an exceptional UX/ UI Designer to join a dynamic team.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree/ Diploma
  • 3 years’ experience as an UI/ UX Designer or similar role
  • UI design portfolio
  • Knowledge of Adobe (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Acrobat and Dreamweaver)
  • Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g., AdobeXD, Figma or InVision, etc.)
  • 5 years’ experience with HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript skills are beneficial
  • Strong attention to detail and have a keen eye for aesthetics
  • Critical thinker, problem solver and customer-centred

Key Responsibilities:

  • Collecting, researching, investigating, and evaluating user requirements to deliver an exceptional user experience.
  • Developing and conceptualizing a comprehensive UI/UX design strategy.
  • Producing high-quality UX design solutions through wireframes, visual and graphic designs, flow diagrams, storyboards, site maps, and prototypes.
  • Identify and troubleshoot UX problems.
  • Designing UI elements and tools – navigation menus, search boxes, tabs, and widgets for digital assets.
  • Testing UI elements such as CTAs, banners, page layouts, page designs, page flows, and target links for landing pages.

Desired Skills:

  • UI
  • UX
  • Adobe Indesign
  • Adobe Photoshop
  • Adobe Illustrator
  • Wireframing
  • User-centered Design
  • User Experience Design
  • Figma
  • AdobeXD
  • InVision

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design

About The Employer:

Our client has a dynamic and fun work environment that supports work-life balance. They offer staff incentives, giveaways, and competitions as well as an on-site restaurant and other great amenities.

