IT Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Client based in JHB North seeks the services of IT Project Manager (12-18 months contract) under the supervision and guidance of her/his local CIM project structure the CIM Project Manager manages the CIM deployment project to ensure it delivers expected value to the Business partner, on time, on budget, on scope, on the quality that may be clearly defined upfront or may require dynamic and iterative scoping, delivery and change management (agile project management). Adhering to established Project Management methodologies. Manages the project’s budget. Is responsible to structure the project, planning, and budget, execute, monitor, and controlling it, and finally closing it, ensuring the quality and integrity of the information across the enterprise. As part of this, is responsible to manage risks and quality; leads the project team, and provides regular status reports to stakeholders.
Key Outputs:
– Ensures the quality of Project Manager deliverables, by ensuring the respect of Project Management best practices
– Follows up on the Key Performance Indicators for their project
– Identifies and mitigates project risk, keeping issues visible, to avoid impacting the project’s success.
– Provides project schedule, actual vs. budget, incremental value, and earned value information in project progress reports (supported by IT performance management)
Key Experience:
‘Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in computer science, information systems, business administration or related field, or equivalent work experience
– 5+ years of experience in IT and business/industry
– 3-5 years of diverse roles and increasing leadership responsibilities
– Agile project management experience would be an asset
– Substantial consulting leadership experience is a plus
– ‘Experience in managing change/transitions and change impacts. Operating in a matrix organization and developing influencing skills
– Experience with effective communication at different levels in the organization and in English
– Experience working in a global environment and with virtual teams
Knowledge:
Knowledgeable in IT PM methodology (e.g. Agile, PMI®, Prince 2 Agile®, Lean Start-up, KANBAN, SDM, D&C, SCRUM)
– Ability to manage resources and budget for a project
– Awareness of the MoV®, MoP®, MsP®
Desired Skills:
- IT PM Methodology
- Budget
- Leadership
- Change &transitions
- Communication
- Global environment