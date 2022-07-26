Manual Tester (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

OUR client, a Digital Innovation, Development and Execution Partner, seeks an ambitious Manual Tester to join its talented team to reach product objectives by using your exceptional skills to ensure the exceptional quality of products. Your role will entail being responsible for End-to-end User Tests, executing automated Regression Tests through a CI pipeline, Penetration Tests and security audits, participating in spring planning sessions and managing projects while maintaining automation pipelines. You will require 3-4 years’ experience writing Automated & Manual Test Cases, experience with CI tools and have worked with mobile devices in an automation context. Any relevant tertiary qualification, ISTQB/ISEB Certifications, experience using Selenium WebDriver with the Python programming language or experience with Katalon Studio or similar automation suites will prove hugely beneficial.

DUTIES:

Test Cases and Test Suites –

Responsible for End-to-end User Tests.

Regression Tests.

Report bugs to team members.

Develop and maintain automation scripts.

Implementation of the automation framework.

Execute automated Regression Tests through a CI pipeline.

Penetration Tests and security audits.

Load testing of infrastructure.

Manage projects –

Plan and estimate project deliverables.

Participate in sprint planning sessions as well as project retrospectives.

Work closely with Product Owners to ensure efficient delivery of automation tests.

Understand the front-end and back-end architecture.

Develop and maintain reports with test plan and test execution result and communicate these to the Technical Team Lead.

Maintenance –

Effectively maintain and manage the Test Case and automation frameworks.

Work closely with the DevOps team to maintain automation pipelines.

Investigate errors and raise necessary tickets with the relevant teams.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 3-4 years’ experience in writing Automated and Manual Test Cases.

Experience with CI tools and executing automated tests.

Experience working with mobile devices in an automation context.

Bonus –

A tertiary qualification in Computer Science or an equivalent.

ISTQB/ISEB qualification.

Experience using a Test Case Management platform.

Experience using Selenium WebDriver with the Python programming language.

Knowledge of security standards, Penetration and Performance Testing.

Experience with Katalon Studio or similar automation suites.

ATTRIBUTES:

Collaborative.

Problem solver.

Independent thinker.

Organised.

Professional,

Knows how to manage stress when under pressure.

Displays self-awareness and leadership.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Manual

Tester

Selenium

Learn more/Apply for this position