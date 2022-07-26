Oracle Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is a fantastic opportunity for an Oracle Developer with extensive Oracle Reporting experience to take ownership of and re-design this company’s reporting processes as they execute this MAJOR TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME.

This 12-month contract role is remote-based and paying up to R700 per hour.

Due to the nature of the programme, there is a high chance of contract renewal in a rolling capacity.

THE COMPANY

Known as being the TOP SPECIALIZED FINANCIAL SERVICES Company in SA, they offer unrivalled access to the latest technologies as well as providing the possibility for growth. This is a tremendous opportunity to see this exciting Programme through from initiation all the way to completion, working with some of the brightest minds in the Financial Services space.

THE ROLE

As the Oracle Reports Developer, you will play a key role in re-designing and re-engineering this leading company’s databases, working in this agile environment building reports and extracting data from various sources to optimise and continuously improve the company’s data-driven decision-making processes.

You will be a key stakeholder in the reporting function of this 3-year major transformation programme, contributing to the entire SDLC process as this company develop their transformational processes.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant degree/diploma in IT

Oracle certification

Extensive Oracle Reports experience

Insurance/financial services industry experience

Desired Skills:

Oracle Reports

PL/SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position