Software Developer C# – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Senior Software Developer C#

Cape Town

Market related package on offer depending on experience, qualifications etc.

Required Qualification

Degree in a recognized software development or mathematical field, or equivalent work experience

Experience

At least 5 years development experience, some of which has been carried out within the financial sector

Purpose of Job

We are looking for a smart motivated individual to join a team of like-minded people working on exciting, and complex, systems in the financial sector. We are a team that is always eager to try new things and expand our knowledge base. Our team is big on collaboration and knowledge sharing, we encourage people to ask as many questions as they like and offer a supportive growth path. Our company is full of intellects who all enjoy a good debate to ensure we always end up with the best solution.

At our company you will always be challenged and never be bored.

As a developer you will be:

Working closely with the financial analysts to maintain and develop new features

Assist in improving user feedback from the system

Be involved in the build out of a new cloud based stored system and assist in the integration of this and our existing system

Migrate the existing .net framework 4.8 project to .net6

Lead the development of a new client portal (from AngularJS to a newer framework)

Maintain and develop new features within our reporting software

Upskill and mentor team members

Maintain and expand the software delivery mechanisms (CI/CD)

Review code to ensure high standards and best practices are applied

Investigate and resolve user support requests

Core Responsibilities

Core Responsibilities Implementation of best practices e.g., unit test, following good design principles, understanding, and ensuring appropriate testing is carried out

Perform code review and look after the code base (including approving merge requests etc.)

Understanding the business impact of technical output

Technical quality of work

Testing

Meeting deadlines Key Competencies, Skills & Attributes

Programming and business analysis skills.

Thorough understand of software development principles

Knowledge of and exposure to all of the following:

o C#

o Angular (>v9)

o Git

o Jenkins

o MSSQL

o JavaScript & JQuery

o SSRS

o Web API

o Bootstrap

o TDD, BDD

o Azure pipelines

Must love code

Analytical mindset

Self-motivated

Gets things done

Has interest in new technologies

Pays attention to detail

Proficient understanding of versioning tools

Financial Services experience a plus

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

