Specialist Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

The specialist solutions architect will be responsible for implementing, designing and delivering new innovative software applications within the company. You’ll use your skills to work on large-scale agile development projects. You’ll also lead teams of staff in order to ensure successful delivery.

Requirements:

Gathers requirements and designs software solutions

Reviews designs for technical feasibility, security and performance issues, based on the requirements.

Communicates findings and recommendations to appropriate stakeholders.

Writes technical documentation.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

BScEng preferred (Bsc ComSci or BIS can be considered as well given the current skills)

Certification in one or more agile frameworks

Experience or training in Design Thinking and associated disciplines.

Min 5-10 years of solution architecture experience (prefer 8 and more years)

Min 5-10 years of hands-on technology and engineering experience (prefer 8 and more years)

Min 5-10 years of team leadership experience (prefer 8 and more years)

Min 2-3 years in customer-facing experience disciplines (prefer 3 years)

Min 3-5 years in agile delivery disciples (prefer 5 years)

Ideally, these should run concurrently so all skills are current

T-shaped expertise with a breadth of skill, understanding, and experience across different areas of delivery, different banking functional/business domains as well as a depth of skill in technology and integration architecture

Proven track record in implementing complex architectures and solutions with deep hands-on experience in complex technical implementations (engineering background).

Practical understanding and experience in Design Thinking, Jobs to be Done, Customer Journeys, Experience Design, CEM, etc.

Hands-on software engineering experience which should feature some of the following: Java, .Net, Scala, Spark, Spring, Integration (ESB/SOA/API/Microservices), Application Security, DDD, NoSQL

Agile Delivery Techniques: SCRUM, KANBAN, SAFE, LESS, DAD, “Spotify model”… better yet, individuals can choose which of these is appropriate, Tailor them, or even use waterfall where the task calls for it.

Technology Management and Strategy including TCO modelling and analysis, application portfolio management, and cost optimization

APPLY NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION

Desired Skills:

agile

solution architecture

java

.net

scala

soa

api

nosql

scrum

kanban

safe

less

Learn more/Apply for this position