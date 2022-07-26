Systems Support at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a System Administrator to join them on an independent contract basis
What will you do:
Maintain the supplier master database on the relevant systems by following the various governance processes established.
What will make you successful in this role:
- Ensure accurate and complete capturing of supplier master information on the relevant systems.
- Ensure that all governance requirements and procedures are adhered to.
- Manage system mailboxes within the service levels agreed to
- Attend to all voice calls related to supplier master maintenance.
Qualifications and Experience
- Matric/ Grade 12
- Strong client-centric orientation
- Well-developed administrative capabilities
Knowledge and Skills
- Supplier management systems and methodologies
- Communication skills (verbal and written)
- MS Office -Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook
- Customer service principles and practices
- Administrative practices
- Working knowledge of JD Edwards and Searchlight advantageous
- Working knowledge of Content manager advantageous
Personal Attributes
- Collaborates
- Client focus
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Cultivates innovation
- Analytical thinking
- Influencing/ gaining commitment
Qualification and Experience
- Degree or Diploma and the required Certification with 4 to 6 years related experience.
Knowledge and Skills
- Operating system software and hardware and utility software
- Software installations and upgrades
- Business requirements
- Security management
Personal Attributes
- Interpersonal savvy – Contributing independently
- Decision quality – Contributing independently
- Plans and aligns – Contributing independently
- Optimises work processes – Contributing independently
Core Competencies
- Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently
- Customer focus – Contributing independently
- Drives results – Contributing independently
- Collaborates – Contributing independently
- Being resilient – Contributing independently
