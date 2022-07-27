Data Scientist (Score Card Developer Decision Scientist) at Old Mutual Finance – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Old Mutual Finance is currently seeking to hire an OMF Data Scientist. The successful candidate is individually accountable for designing, producing, analysing, and documenting a range of predictive models across the entire credit life cycle.

In this role, you will get to:

Be responsible for complex credit scorecard modeling, analysis, and commentary

Design, construct and document scoring models across the organisation and credit life cycle

Continuously research and assess new processes for model development and enhancement

Prepare monthly model validation reports in line with approved policy

What you will need to succeed in the role:

Degree with Stats/Math/Applied Maths/Financial Risk Management/Data Science/Engineering/Computer Science or related disciplines

Minimum 2 years experience in building a scoring or predictive model

R or Python proficiency, one of the two languages is compulsory

SQL proficiency is compulsory

Exposure to extracting data from databases is compulsory

The time is now to find your greatness by becoming part of a company where potential is revealed and growth is inevitable.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

R

Python

SQL

About The Employer:

If you’re looking for a company that offers great culture, leadership, learning opportunities, challenges, rewards and recognition, then look no further than Old Mutual.

Who are We?

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 17 countries. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Old Mutual Finance was established in 2008 to provide unsecured lending products and services to the SA market. The business started with a staff compliment of 34 and has since grown to over 3000 staff with more than 300 branches nationally. Within our branches we offer insurance, transactional banking and lending products as well as servicing.

Why Join Old Mutual?

Enabling our people to be their exceptional best is at the core of what we do. We are rooted in our purpose of Championing Mutually Positive Futures Every Day and believe that a great customer experience is anchored in a great employee experience.

We will provide you with a holistic experience to realise and unleash your potential.

What we Offer:

In partnership with you, we promise to challenge and help you grow in your career through a personalised development plan. We strive to create and expose our people to diverse learning opportunities through formal and informal learning. Most importantly you work in diverse teams made up of enthusiastic people who strive for excellence.

Learn more/Apply for this position