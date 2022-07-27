Funding Desk Analyst (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

OPTIMISE the funding with Global Markets, ensuring greater return for the business as a whole of a renowned Financial Services Group seeking a Funding Desk Analyst. Your role will also include analysing all funding trades for consistency in funding rates ensuring that the trades have been funded in line with FTP principles. The ideal candidate must possess a Financial Degree with some quantitative studies with 1-2 years’ experience in the financial industry; with any Reporting experience a plus. You must also have a thorough understanding of Cash Management Accounting / Reporting and Funding principles.

DUTIES:

Analyse all funding trades for consistency in funding rates ensuring that the trades have been funded in line with FTP principles.

Design appropriate models to ascertain the behavioural funding principles for set typologies.

Ascertain the appropriate placement of funds to ensure the best return for the global markets and where necessary call on funding from internal desks. All aspects of calling for funds and placement should be in line with FRM principles and limits.

Attribute appropriate value to funding and balance sheet utilisation through setting the clearing price for liquidity.

Propose appropriate liquidity limits for respective desks that utilise funding.

Ensure market information is communicated between GM Desks, BRM and GTSY in a seamless manner and is appropriate for decision making.

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes.

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered.

Preserve relationships despite airing conflicting views and seeks mutual gains when addressing conflicts.

Anticipate consequences and adapts problem solving based on continual feedback.

Act speedily to resolve problems, queries and complaints.

Adapt communication styles to meet the needs of different audiences.

Self-management:

Demonstrate pride in the organisation’s brand, services and products by consistently delivering on the brands promise.

Plan and manage own workflow, anticipating obstacles, juggling priorities and following through on objectives within agreed timeframes and according to quality standards.

Stay relevant and up to date with legislations and new development.

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.

Handle stress in ways that do not negatively impact others.

Take ownership of personal career development, leveraging formal and informal opportunities.

Act in an ethical, transparent and morally defensible manner, including highlighting unethical practices.

Teamwork:

Continually share, debate and communicate learning’s.

Flag and debate issues constructively.

Contribute to a friendly, co-operative climate in working with others to achieve collective goals.

Be sensitive to the feelings, needs, values, views and attitudes of others and be courteous and diplomatic when dealing with difficulties and problems others may be experiencing (EQ).

REQUIREMENTS:

Financial Degree with some quantitative studies.

Minimum 1 to 2 years’ experience in the financial industry; Reporting experience advantageous.

Candidate must have a thorough understanding of Cash Management Accounting / Reporting and Funding principles.

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem Solving.

Analysis and attention to detail.

Excellence/Quality orientation.

Time and Self-Management.

