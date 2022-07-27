Intermediate .Net C# Developer

Our client is urgently looking to employ 5 Intermediate .Net C# Developers at their organization

Location: Durbanville, Western Cape

Requirements:

Matric

I.T Degree

Microsoft .Net C#

Microsoft SQL Server

HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript

Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

Must be a South African Citizen(non-negotiable)

Must have a valid Driver’s License

Agile development

Scrum and Kanban methodologies

Understanding Design Principles, patterns and structures

Service Oriented Architecture

Desired Skills:

.Net C#

MS SQL

HTML5

CSS

Javascript

Azure Devops

