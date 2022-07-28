Data Scientist – Gauteng

Jul 28, 2022

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Develop best-in-class predictive statistical models and algorithms
  • Conducts advanced statistical analysis
  • Provide actionable insights, identify trends, and measure performance
  • Create value out of enterprise-wide data
  • Provide insights to BI and BA to further exploit and present their models
  • Provide strategic direction ito data information received
  • Apply advanced analytical techniques such as machine learning and artificial intelligence in order to derive business value.
  • Conduct data discovery for inclusion in models.
  • Collaborate with key stakeholders to obtain business acumen and intellectual property
  • Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
  • Utilise, refine, and enhance advanced statistical models and data analysis to inform decision making and address business needs
  • Contribute to creative business solutions, optimisation of processes and conduct statistical modelling and data analysis to inform strategic decisions, under limited supervision
  • Assist in the delivery of value-add outputs across the analytics value chain in delivery of business strategy
  • Implement localised Analytics strategy to address business needs, under limited supervision
  • Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organisational improvements
  • Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery collaboration and innovation
  • Keep abreast with latest tools and techniques
  • Understands business problems and designs end-to-end analytics use cases
  • Collaborates with model developers to implement and deploy scalable solutions
  • Develop complex models and algorithms that drive innovation throughout the organization.
  • Provide thought leadership by researching best practices, conducting experiments, and collaborating with industry leaders.
  • Work with large data sets, simulation/ optimization and distributed computing tools (Map/Reduce, Hadoop, Hive, Spark, Gurobi, Arena, etc.).
  • Ensure understanding of pros and cons of different analytics approaches for problem type.
  • Implements more advanced algorithms, e.g., complex descriptive
  • Coding ?? SAS, SQL,Python, VBA
  • Familiarity with visualization tools (e .g. Tableau, PowerBI, Qlik, D3).
  • Identify data risks and mitigate these (pre, during & post solution deployment / data delivery)
  • Create business cases & solution specifications for various governance processes (if required)
  • Apply data quality assurance frameworks and tools to guarantee data quality & data integrity (always) for specific data solutions
  • Contribute to risk, governance, compliance & broader regulatory processes as a data science expert (if & when required)

Learn more/Apply for this position