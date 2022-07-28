Developer- Payment Systems (Durban) at Capitec Bank Ltd – KwaZulu-Natal

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* Responsible for the development of Capitec Bank Payments applications according to specifications

Experience

* 5 years’ proven experience in software development

* Experience in the following development languages: Minimum XML

* HTML

* UI Design

* .Net Framework (C#)

* SQL

* COBOL

* Object Orientation Development

* Web Services

* Windows Services

* Windows Applications

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Banking systems

* Standards and governance

* Agile development life cycle

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

* Payments systems environment

* Payments system business model

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. C#)

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

* Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity

* Analysing_Critical Thinking

* Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

* Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

* Analysing_Using Math

* Analysing_Working with Financial Information

* Applying Expertise and Technology_Displaying Technical Expertise

* Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

* Contactable via own mobile phone

* Required to be available after hours in case of emergency

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

Payments systems

