SAP Test Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Looking for a Test PM who has strong PM skills with extensive experience managing SAP Test Teams. This is a contract role for 12 months. Solid knowledge of SAP testing and associate test processes required as well as the ability to work well with people from different disciplines with varying degrees of technical experience; competence in clear concise and tactful communication with senior management, clients, peers and team members.
Qualifications, experience, skillset:
- Degree in Information Technology or Business
- 5+ years’ experience in Project and Test Management
- Significant experience managing SAP S/4 HANA projects
- Expert in the use of SAP Activate methodology, SAP Solution Manager and Test Suite, SAP Focus Build
- Formal Project Management certification
- Formal Test or Quality Assurance certification advantageous
- Proven record of excellent performance and successful test project delivery
- Proficiency with project management tools used by the enterprise
- Experience in the Retail industry
- Familiar with international environments, managing diverse remote teams
- Experienced working in a matrix organization
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
- Strong negotiation skills
- Ability to manage business expectations
- Ability to coach and mentor teammates
KPIs:
Knowledge of and competency in project management processes including planning tasks, resource allocation, risk management, time management, financial management, HR management, quality management, monitoring and reporting, documenting and record keeping
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Manage and enforce the established test process
- Manage the improvement of test quality in terms of test coverage and test results
- Leverage the SAP Solution Manager and SAP Test Suite capabilities for test management, work packages, defect management and quality assurance
- Manage a group of Test Analysts across various SAP functional streams
- Ensuring that SAP test scripts are maintained and managed within Test Toolset
- Manage the execution of test scenarios and managing results spanning integration testing (functional, non-functional) and regression testing
- Manage User Acceptance Testing (UAT) activities as required
- Provide reporting on progress of test activities and against entry & exit criterion
- Manage the requirements traceability and demonstrating test progress against this
- Provide full analysis of the results returned and handing over any defects which, upon review, are found to be valid
- Own the defects management process
- Ensure adherence to the overarching Test team strategy, process & test methodologies
- Maintenance of the SAP regression test packs; ensuring that any changes made are updated to these test scripts
- Monitoring and controlling test process quality and results
- Guidance and coaching by defining documentation and conventions
- Coordination and administration of all test activities
- Management of test execution across both local and remote teams across all testing phases
- Own test execution management including triage management and daily status reporting during test execution phases
- Issue and error handling and reporting
- Conduct test project reviews, lessons learned
- Ensure that quality standards are met
Desired Skills:
- Retail
- SAP Solution Manager
- Test Manager
- SAP Focus Build
- SAP Activate
- Agile project management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
International food products supplier
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Market related