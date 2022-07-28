SAP Test Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Looking for a Test PM who has strong PM skills with extensive experience managing SAP Test Teams. This is a contract role for 12 months. Solid knowledge of SAP testing and associate test processes required as well as the ability to work well with people from different disciplines with varying degrees of technical experience; competence in clear concise and tactful communication with senior management, clients, peers and team members.

Qualifications, experience, skillset:

Degree in Information Technology or Business

5+ years’ experience in Project and Test Management

Significant experience managing SAP S/4 HANA projects

Expert in the use of SAP Activate methodology, SAP Solution Manager and Test Suite, SAP Focus Build

Formal Project Management certification

Formal Test or Quality Assurance certification advantageous

Proven record of excellent performance and successful test project delivery

Proficiency with project management tools used by the enterprise

Experience in the Retail industry

Familiar with international environments, managing diverse remote teams

Experienced working in a matrix organization

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

Strong negotiation skills

Ability to manage business expectations

Ability to coach and mentor teammates

KPIs:

Knowledge of and competency in project management processes including planning tasks, resource allocation, risk management, time management, financial management, HR management, quality management, monitoring and reporting, documenting and record keeping

Duties and Responsibilities:

Manage and enforce the established test process

Manage the improvement of test quality in terms of test coverage and test results

Leverage the SAP Solution Manager and SAP Test Suite capabilities for test management, work packages, defect management and quality assurance

Manage a group of Test Analysts across various SAP functional streams

Ensuring that SAP test scripts are maintained and managed within Test Toolset

Manage the execution of test scenarios and managing results spanning integration testing (functional, non-functional) and regression testing

Manage User Acceptance Testing (UAT) activities as required

Provide reporting on progress of test activities and against entry & exit criterion

Manage the requirements traceability and demonstrating test progress against this

Provide full analysis of the results returned and handing over any defects which, upon review, are found to be valid

Own the defects management process

Ensure adherence to the overarching Test team strategy, process & test methodologies

Maintenance of the SAP regression test packs; ensuring that any changes made are updated to these test scripts

Monitoring and controlling test process quality and results

Guidance and coaching by defining documentation and conventions

Coordination and administration of all test activities

Management of test execution across both local and remote teams across all testing phases

Own test execution management including triage management and daily status reporting during test execution phases

Issue and error handling and reporting

Conduct test project reviews, lessons learned

Ensure that quality standards are met

Desired Skills:

Retail

SAP Solution Manager

Test Manager

SAP Focus Build

SAP Activate

Agile project management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

International food products supplier

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related

Learn more/Apply for this position