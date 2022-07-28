Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Remote working opportunity available for an experienced Java developer.
Key Requirements
- 7+ years’ experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
- Spring
- Spring Boot (Cloud Config, Cloud Gateway, Eureka, Zuul)
- Oauth
- Docker
- SOAP(CXF)
- REST
- OpenAPI
- Grails
- Gradle
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Developer
- Spring
- Spring Boot
- Oauth
- SOAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree