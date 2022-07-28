Shopfloor systems Specialist at Mediro ICT

Position based in Pretoria Rosslyn.

Contract up to end of December 2024.

Minimum 2-3 years experience in Production/manufacturing system operations environment.

Oracle Database knowledge.

Database design.

PL/SQL.

UNIX / Linux experience.

Unix Shell scripting experience.

ITIL process knowledge and work experience

Python, Java, Javascript/ES6, NodeJS, C#, C++ (advantageous)

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes

Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems

Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Training other specialists and users.

Minimum Requirements

International travel if and when required.

