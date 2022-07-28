Shopfloor systems Specialist at Mediro ICT

Position based in Pretoria Rosslyn.
Contract up to end of December 2024.
Python, Java, Javascript/ES6, NodeJS, C#, C++ (advantageous)
Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Training other specialists and users.
Minimum Requirements
Minimum 2-3 years experience in Production/manufacturing system operations environment.
Oracle Database knowledge.
Database design.
PL/SQL.
UNIX / Linux experience.
Unix Shell scripting experience.
ITIL process knowledge and work experience
International travel if and when required.