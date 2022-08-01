Advanced Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

Are you looking for career progression? Do you want to work in the future at the forefront of technology? My client has an opening for a Solutions Architect, specifically for PR Eng Electrical.

As a Solutions Architect, you’ll be responsible for designing and developing our products. You will design the systems architecture of our software solutions as well as implement them in order to meet user requirements. Experience with data science tools such as Pandas, NumPy and Scikit-learn.

Requirements

Designs and develops a comprehensive systems architecture

Develops and tests solutions for complex business problems.

Prioritizes and simplifies tasks to achieve the desired result.

Participates in architecture and software development activities.

Qualifications

3+ years of experience in a technical management role, preferably in Electrical Engineering and/or Computer Science or closely related field.

Prior experience with at least one PR Eng electrical system design project as well as extensive work with the following technologies: wireless LAN, Zigbee/Zigbee Low Energy Wireless Technology (LEW), and Wi-Fi technology preferred.

Minimum of 2 years of experience as a PR Eng Electrician.

5+ years of experience as an engineer with expertise in data center and/or high performance computing architecture, software development, system integration and product design.

Desired Skills:

PR ENG

LAN

Numpy

Pandas

Scikit-learn

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

