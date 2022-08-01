Data Scientist

The Data Science and Analyst role, part of the Advanced Analytics Centre of Excellence (CoE) will provide insights and more advanced data products/solutions which will ensure that the business, through its BI division, understands its own health, finds growth levers, and identifies opportunities for optimisation. Initially efforts will focus on partnering with the Marketing team to drive customer loyalty and insights, but success will lead to full business wide advanced analytics solutions.

Data Science Techniques: AI, ML, Regression, Forecasting, Clustering/Segmentation

Previous experience in Retail / FMCG / eCommerce/Financial Services industries is required.

Previous experience in Customer Analytics, Consumer Insights or Loyalty programmes is preferred

Previous experience of SAP and BW/BI systems.

Previous experience of AWS and its ecosystem.

Using open-source tools and packages within a standard production environment.

Desired Skills:

SAP

AWS

Retail

FMCG

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client, in the FMCG space is recognized for operating one of the largest online grocery platforms in sub-Saharan Africa and are growing their Data Science Team.

If you are a mid-level Data scientist proficient in SAP, Spark and Python, then look no further for an opportunity to foster and grow your skills!

Apply now for more information!

Learn more/Apply for this position