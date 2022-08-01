Manual Test Analyst – 2160 EvdB at Mediro ICT

Aug 1, 2022

Are you looking for great work-Life balance?

Would you want to work remote and only present yourself to the modern, state-of-the-art offices with cutting edge global IT system landscapes for only twice a week?

How about working flexible working hours of 1960 in a 12-month period? And No, this is NOT just a one year contract!

Sound interesting? You must be quite superb with Manual Testing! We’re talking 8+ years’ in Testing (Software Development)

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts.
  • The ability to analyse a process from start to finish.
  • Modelling techniques and method.
  • Defining and implementing test plan on projects.
  • Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
  • Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
  • Plan, organize and support test case creation.
  • Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.
  • Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
  • Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
  • Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.
  • Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.
  • Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers.

Minimum Requirements

  • Degree in IT or relevant experience
  • 5+ years’ Experience in Test Analysis
  • 8+ years’ Experience in Testing (Software Development)
  • ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)
  • Path and Condition Testing.
  • API Testing
  • Maintainability Testing.
  • Portability Testing.
  • Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
  • Technical Test Case creation.

