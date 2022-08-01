SAP Project Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Senior Project / Programme Manager (SAP) to join them on an independent contract basis

Solid project management experience in managing and implementing IT (projects in Financial/Life Insurance institutions) – SAP

Experience in the Agile methodology (Setting up scrum teams, familiar with JIRA, create Burn Down charts etc.) and the Waterfall methodology

The ability to effectively collaborate and engage with stakeholders on various levels of seniority across the Group

The ability to create and lead high performing teams while working from home

The drive and passion to get things done

Project Management Knowledge w.r.t.:

Principles of Project Management

Project Management Methodologies

Project Life Cycle

Project Management Tools

Project Planning and Control Techniques

Good understanding of IT development and SDLC processes

Resource Management

Financial Management

Business Case Development

Sound understanding of the RFP / RFI process

Contract and Vendor Management

Results Driven: Ability to deliver results in a matrix managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders

Leadership: the ability to motivate and lead a multi-skilled, multi-national team

Analytical thinking

Proactive planning and influencing

Relationship building and Communication skills

Conflict handling

Facilitation skills

Passion for problem solving and issue resolution

Desired Skills:

SAP

AGILE

SDLC

Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position