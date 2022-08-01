Senior Software Engineer

- Technical ownership of products. This includes authoring and driving softwaredesign, ensuring design coherence with the broader architecture, operationalexcellence of the services, technical documentation, collaborating withstakeholders, etc.
? Delivering high-quality work on your own with support from the team as well asparticipating in group tasks.
? Taking ownership of high-level ambiguous projects and participating in all aspectsof their lifecycle, from requirements gathering to running in production.
? Participating in software and architecture design discussions and challenging ourthinking. Once a decision on a design has been made, you must commit to itwholeheartedly.
? Mentoring junior and intermediate software engineers.
? Conducting technical interviews.
? Enforcing the use of secure coding and architecture patterns and are thusrequired to have or acquire a solid understanding of modern security practices.
? Considering the customer experience in the work you do and always doing what’sbest for the customer.
? Thinking deeply about decisions without being indecisive. You will need to be thetype of person who has an intrinsic need to understand why things are the waythey are.
? Being part of our on-call rotation. When on-call, you will work on repayingtechnical debt and deal with operational incidents as and when they occur. Thiswill require you to have or acquire a good general knowledge of productionoperations for technical support.
? Performing high quality, ego-free code reviews for your colleagues as well assubmitting your code for review by others and accepting their feedback. SOFTWARE ENGINEER 1SPRINTHIVE
? Communicating blockers early and asking for help when needed.
? Accepting feedback willingly and sharing your knowledge freely.
? Ensuring that all critical functionality is covered by automated tests that run in ourCI/CD pipelines.
? Keeping technical documentation up to date as you make changes or add featuresto services
Desired Skills:
- Cloud-hosted Microservice Architecture with Event Sourcing and CQRS ? NoSQL database ? Kotlin
- Python
- Grafana
- Elastic
- Kibana
- C++
- Development Of System Software
- OOD
- Object Oriented Design
- C
- Functional programming
- Development Platform
- Engineering Software
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree