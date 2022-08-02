C++ Developer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

Top National IT Software House is looking for a C++ Developer to join their team. This is an opportunity to get involved in extremely exciting projects involved in the simulation sector.

Education:

Matric with excellent Maths and Science results.

BSc. Computer Science is not negotiable.

Technologies include:

Internet of Things

OpenGL & 3D Graphics

Microcontrollers

Web Development

Database Management

Languages:

C++

Java

C#

PHP

JavaScript

Python

