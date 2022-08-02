Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 2, 2022

Role Purpose:
The main purpose of this job is to source and transform a wide range of data across the business into formats that can be used by end-users to develop and improve the business and assist with making smarter decisions and delivering better products.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or a related field from an accredited university or college.

  • 3-to-5-year work experience as a data analyst.

  • Knowledge of programming languages like SQL, Oracle, R, MATLAB, and Python.

  • Technical proficiency regarding database design development, data models, techniques for data mining, and segmentation.

  • Experience in handling reporting packages like Business Objects, programming (Javascript, XML, or ETL frameworks), databases.

  • Proficiency in statistics and statistical packages like Excel, VI to be used for data set analysing.

  • In depth knowledge of data visualization software like Tableau, Qlikview, Power BI.

  • Experience in working with AWS (S3) would be an added advantage.

  • Knowledge of how to create and apply the most accurate algorithms to datasets in order to find solutions.

  • Experience in working with stakeholders to assess potential risks.

  • Experience in analysing existing tools and databases and providing software solution recommendations.

  • Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical, lay terms.

  • High-level experience in methodologies and processes for managing large-scale databases.

  • Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills.

  • Understanding of addressing and metadata standards.

  • Adept at queries, writing reports, and making presentations.

  • Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets.

  • Understanding of predictive modelling, machine-learning, clustering and classification techniques, and algorithms.

Responsibilities:
Data Management

  • Managing master data, including creation, updates, and deletion and data integrity.

  • Managing users and user roles.

  • Provide quality assurance of imported data, working with quality assurance analysts if necessary.

  • Commissioning and decommissioning of data sets.

  • Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines.

  • Managing and designing the reporting environment, including data sources, security, and metadata.

  • Supporting initiatives for data integrity and normalization.

  • Evaluating changes and updates to source production systems.

  • Providing technical expertise in data storage structures, data mining, and data cleansing.

  • Adhere to internal documentation, processes, protocols, and standards.

Data Analysis

  • Extract and combine data from various sources and analyse information retrieved.

  • Interpret data, analyse results, and provide ongoing reports.

  • Leverage data to find new ways of analysing key metrics.

  • Identify, analyse and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.

  • Understand the business data flows and consumption of data in order to create new analysis that will highlight areas of improvement.

Development

  • Develop & generate reports, analyses, and visualisation.

  • Assessing tests and implementing new or upgraded software and assisting with strategic decisions on new systems.

  • Stakeholder Engagement – engage with stakeholders to define the requirements that would meet the specific needs of a business problem.

  • Actioning and delivering on areas identified through stakeholder engagements and own insights.

  • Data Integration – writing code.

  • Build analytical products that promote access to data and accelerate the time to insight.

  • Establish automated data processes and track key performance indicators (KPI).

  • Participate in post-implementation reviews of development.

REPORTING

  • Prepare, publish, and provide commentary for standing reports and dashboards on time against daily, weekly, monthly, and annual deadlines.

  • Supporting the data warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements.

  • Generating reports from single or multiple systems.

  • Troubleshooting the reporting database environment and reports.

  • Training end-users on new reports and dashboards.

Skills and Attributes

  • Proficient in English, proficiency in Afrikaans an advantage.

  • Strong mathematical skills to help collect, measure, organize and analyse data.

  • Strong analytical skills.

  • Strong problem-solving skills.

  • High level of accuracy and attention to detail.

  • Drive to automate repetitive tasks (i.e., low tolerance for repetitive activities and desire to automate).

  • Strong collaboration skills.

  • The ability to extract valuable insights from highly complex data sets.

  • Excellent project management skills.

  • Flexible and able to learn and adapt to new environments.

  • Diplomatic and assertive and able to manage conflict and difficult discussions.

  • Ability to maintain the confidentiality of sensitive information.

  • High-level written and verbal communication skills.

Role Purpose:
The main purpose of this job is to source and transform a wide range of data across the business into formats that can be used by end-users to develop and improve the business and assist with making smarter decisions and delivering better products.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or a related field from an accredited university or college.

  • 3-to-5-year work experience as a data analyst.

  • Knowledge of programming languages like SQL, Oracle, R, MATLAB, and Python.

  • Technical proficiency regarding database design development, data models, techniques for data mining, and segmentation.

  • Experience in handling reporting packages like Business Objects, programming (Javascript, XML, or ETL frameworks), databases.

  • Proficiency in statistics and statistical packages like Excel, VI to be used for data set analysing.

  • In depth knowledge of data visualization software like Tableau, Qlikview, Power BI.

  • Experience in working with AWS (S3) would be an added advantage.

  • Knowledge of how to create and apply the most accurate algorithms to datasets in order to find solutions.

  • Experience in working with stakeholders to assess potential risks.

  • Experience in analysing existing tools and databases and providing software solution recommendations.

  • Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical, lay terms.

  • High-level experience in methodologies and processes for managing large-scale databases.

  • Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills.

  • Understanding of addressing and metadata standards.

  • Adept at queries, writing reports, and making presentations.

  • Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets.

  • Understanding of predictive modelling, machine-learning, clustering and classification techniques, and algorithms.

Responsibilities:
Data Management

  • Managing master data, including creation, updates, and deletion and data integrity.

  • Managing users and user roles.

  • Provide quality assurance of imported data, working with quality assurance analysts if necessary.

  • Commissioning and decommissioning of data sets.

  • Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines.

  • Managing and designing the reporting environment, including data sources, security, and metadata.

  • Supporting initiatives for data integrity and normalization.

  • Evaluating changes and updates to source production systems.

  • Providing technical expertise in data storage structures, data mining, and data cleansing.

  • Adhere to internal documentation, processes, protocols, and standards.

Data Analysis

  • Extract and combine data from various sources and analyse information retrieved.

  • Interpret data, analyse results, and provide ongoing reports.

  • Leverage data to find new ways of analysing key metrics.

  • Identify, analyse and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.

  • Understand the business data flows and consumption of data in order to create new analysis that will highlight areas of improvement.

Development

  • Develop & generate reports, analyses, and visualisation.

  • Assessing tests and implementing new or upgraded software and assisting with strategic decisions on new systems.

  • Stakeholder Engagement – engage with stakeholders to define the requirements that would meet the specific needs of a business problem.

  • Actioning and delivering on areas identified through stakeholder engagements and own insights.

  • Data Integration – writing code.

  • Build analytical products that promote access to data and accelerate the time to insight.

  • Establish automated data processes and track key performance indicators (KPI).

  • Participate in post-implementation reviews of development.

REPORTING

  • Prepare, publish, and provide commentary for standing reports and dashboards on time against daily, weekly, monthly, and annual deadlines.

  • Supporting the data warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements.

  • Generating reports from single or multiple systems.

  • Troubleshooting the reporting database environment and reports.

  • Training end-users on new reports and dashboards.

Skills and Attributes

  • Proficient in English, proficiency in Afrikaans an advantage.

  • Strong mathematical skills to help collect, measure, organize and analyse data.

  • Strong analytical skills.

  • Strong problem-solving skills.

  • High level of accuracy and attention to detail.

  • Drive to automate repetitive tasks (i.e., low tolerance for repetitive activities and desire to automate).

  • Strong collaboration skills.

  • The ability to extract valuable insights from highly complex data sets.

  • Excellent project management skills.

  • Flexible and able to learn and adapt to new environments.

  • Diplomatic and assertive and able to manage conflict and difficult discussions.

  • Ability to maintain the confidentiality of sensitive information.

  • High-level written and verbal communication skills.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • R
  • MATLAB
  • Python

Learn more/Apply for this position