Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:

The main purpose of this job is to source and transform a wide range of data across the business into formats that can be used by end-users to develop and improve the business and assist with making smarter decisions and delivering better products.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or a related field from an accredited university or college.

3-to-5-year work experience as a data analyst.

Knowledge of programming languages like SQL, Oracle, R, MATLAB, and Python.

Technical proficiency regarding database design development, data models, techniques for data mining, and segmentation.

Experience in handling reporting packages like Business Objects, programming (Javascript, XML, or ETL frameworks), databases.

Proficiency in statistics and statistical packages like Excel, VI to be used for data set analysing.

In depth knowledge of data visualization software like Tableau, Qlikview, Power BI.

Experience in working with AWS (S3) would be an added advantage.

Knowledge of how to create and apply the most accurate algorithms to datasets in order to find solutions.

Experience in working with stakeholders to assess potential risks.

Experience in analysing existing tools and databases and providing software solution recommendations.

Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical, lay terms.

High-level experience in methodologies and processes for managing large-scale databases.

Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills.

Understanding of addressing and metadata standards.

Adept at queries, writing reports, and making presentations.

Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets.

Understanding of predictive modelling, machine-learning, clustering and classification techniques, and algorithms.

Responsibilities:

Data Management

Managing master data, including creation, updates, and deletion and data integrity.

Managing users and user roles.

Provide quality assurance of imported data, working with quality assurance analysts if necessary.

Commissioning and decommissioning of data sets.

Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines.

Managing and designing the reporting environment, including data sources, security, and metadata.

Supporting initiatives for data integrity and normalization.

Evaluating changes and updates to source production systems.

Providing technical expertise in data storage structures, data mining, and data cleansing.

Adhere to internal documentation, processes, protocols, and standards.

Data Analysis

Extract and combine data from various sources and analyse information retrieved.

Interpret data, analyse results, and provide ongoing reports.

Leverage data to find new ways of analysing key metrics.

Identify, analyse and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.

Understand the business data flows and consumption of data in order to create new analysis that will highlight areas of improvement.

Development

Develop & generate reports, analyses, and visualisation.

Assessing tests and implementing new or upgraded software and assisting with strategic decisions on new systems.

Stakeholder Engagement – engage with stakeholders to define the requirements that would meet the specific needs of a business problem.

Actioning and delivering on areas identified through stakeholder engagements and own insights.

Data Integration – writing code.

Build analytical products that promote access to data and accelerate the time to insight.

Establish automated data processes and track key performance indicators (KPI).

Participate in post-implementation reviews of development.

REPORTING

Prepare, publish, and provide commentary for standing reports and dashboards on time against daily, weekly, monthly, and annual deadlines.

Supporting the data warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements.

Generating reports from single or multiple systems.

Troubleshooting the reporting database environment and reports.

Training end-users on new reports and dashboards.

Skills and Attributes

Proficient in English, proficiency in Afrikaans an advantage.

Strong mathematical skills to help collect, measure, organize and analyse data.

Strong analytical skills.

Strong problem-solving skills.

High level of accuracy and attention to detail.

Drive to automate repetitive tasks (i.e., low tolerance for repetitive activities and desire to automate).

Strong collaboration skills.

The ability to extract valuable insights from highly complex data sets.

Excellent project management skills.

Flexible and able to learn and adapt to new environments.

Diplomatic and assertive and able to manage conflict and difficult discussions.

Ability to maintain the confidentiality of sensitive information.

High-level written and verbal communication skills.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Oracle

R

MATLAB

Python

