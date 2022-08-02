Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:
The main purpose of this job is to source and transform a wide range of data across the business into formats that can be used by end-users to develop and improve the business and assist with making smarter decisions and delivering better products.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or a related field from an accredited university or college.
- 3-to-5-year work experience as a data analyst.
- Knowledge of programming languages like SQL, Oracle, R, MATLAB, and Python.
- Technical proficiency regarding database design development, data models, techniques for data mining, and segmentation.
- Experience in handling reporting packages like Business Objects, programming (Javascript, XML, or ETL frameworks), databases.
- Proficiency in statistics and statistical packages like Excel, VI to be used for data set analysing.
- In depth knowledge of data visualization software like Tableau, Qlikview, Power BI.
- Experience in working with AWS (S3) would be an added advantage.
- Knowledge of how to create and apply the most accurate algorithms to datasets in order to find solutions.
- Experience in working with stakeholders to assess potential risks.
- Experience in analysing existing tools and databases and providing software solution recommendations.
- Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical, lay terms.
- High-level experience in methodologies and processes for managing large-scale databases.
- Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills.
- Understanding of addressing and metadata standards.
- Adept at queries, writing reports, and making presentations.
- Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets.
- Understanding of predictive modelling, machine-learning, clustering and classification techniques, and algorithms.
Responsibilities:
Data Management
- Managing master data, including creation, updates, and deletion and data integrity.
- Managing users and user roles.
- Provide quality assurance of imported data, working with quality assurance analysts if necessary.
- Commissioning and decommissioning of data sets.
- Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines.
- Managing and designing the reporting environment, including data sources, security, and metadata.
- Supporting initiatives for data integrity and normalization.
- Evaluating changes and updates to source production systems.
- Providing technical expertise in data storage structures, data mining, and data cleansing.
- Adhere to internal documentation, processes, protocols, and standards.
Data Analysis
- Extract and combine data from various sources and analyse information retrieved.
- Interpret data, analyse results, and provide ongoing reports.
- Leverage data to find new ways of analysing key metrics.
- Identify, analyse and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.
- Understand the business data flows and consumption of data in order to create new analysis that will highlight areas of improvement.
Development
- Develop & generate reports, analyses, and visualisation.
- Assessing tests and implementing new or upgraded software and assisting with strategic decisions on new systems.
- Stakeholder Engagement – engage with stakeholders to define the requirements that would meet the specific needs of a business problem.
- Actioning and delivering on areas identified through stakeholder engagements and own insights.
- Data Integration – writing code.
- Build analytical products that promote access to data and accelerate the time to insight.
- Establish automated data processes and track key performance indicators (KPI).
- Participate in post-implementation reviews of development.
REPORTING
- Prepare, publish, and provide commentary for standing reports and dashboards on time against daily, weekly, monthly, and annual deadlines.
- Supporting the data warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements.
- Generating reports from single or multiple systems.
- Troubleshooting the reporting database environment and reports.
- Training end-users on new reports and dashboards.
Skills and Attributes
- Proficient in English, proficiency in Afrikaans an advantage.
- Strong mathematical skills to help collect, measure, organize and analyse data.
- Strong analytical skills.
- Strong problem-solving skills.
- High level of accuracy and attention to detail.
- Drive to automate repetitive tasks (i.e., low tolerance for repetitive activities and desire to automate).
- Strong collaboration skills.
- The ability to extract valuable insights from highly complex data sets.
- Excellent project management skills.
- Flexible and able to learn and adapt to new environments.
- Diplomatic and assertive and able to manage conflict and difficult discussions.
- Ability to maintain the confidentiality of sensitive information.
- High-level written and verbal communication skills.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Oracle
- R
- MATLAB
- Python