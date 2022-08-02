Infrastructure Systems Support at Quadrant Systems – Gauteng Sandown

Infrastructure Systems Support
A vacancy exists within our client, reporting to the Systems Manager, based on-site in Johannesburg. The position is a technical advisory role providing capacity analytics and planning, infrastructure and network advice to our client’s team.
Key Responsibilities
1. Research, plan and assist in defining and aligning Future client needs to the IT infrastructure stack.
2. Assist and advise in planning network growth for customer-facing systems together with the IT infrastructure team.
3. Perform end-user support for Dealers and problem resolution by:
4. Scoping and monitoring the current technical landscape (Storage, memory, processing, licensing, databases, App servers) to ensure efficient operations and proper sizing for the future applications:
5. Engaging with relevant stakeholders by:
Qualifications and Experience Required for Job
Relevant qualification: Inclusive of all infrastructure elements (Storage, servers, networks, security & virtualization)
Experience:
10 years of general work experience with at least 8 years of relevant experience in the industry. Experience in Networks, servers, storage, databases, virtualization and web app Servers is essential.
Technical Skills:
Cisco switches
F5 Load balancers
Windows server OS
Linux server
VSAN
VMWare
Hyper-V
LAN and WAN technology
VPN connectivity
Firewalls
Web Filters
Web servers (IIS)
Kubernetes
General job Skills:
Infrastructure Security Standard Adherence
Infrastructure Design:
Solution Architecture
Server Solutions Deployment
Infrastructure Troubleshooting
Infrastructure Support
Server Solutions Maintenance
System Administration
Troubleshooting and Support
Technical Documentation Development
Project Management
Supplier Management
About The Employer:
The client is Automotive Sector based in Sandton