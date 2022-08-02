Infrastructure Systems Support at Quadrant Systems – Gauteng Sandown

Infrastructure Systems Support

A vacancy exists within our client, reporting to the Systems Manager, based on-site in Johannesburg. The position is a technical advisory role providing capacity analytics and planning, infrastructure and network advice to our client’s team.

Key Responsibilities

1. Research, plan and assist in defining and aligning Future client needs to the IT infrastructure stack.

2. Assist and advise in planning network growth for customer-facing systems together with the IT infrastructure team.

3. Perform end-user support for Dealers and problem resolution by:

4. Scoping and monitoring the current technical landscape (Storage, memory, processing, licensing, databases, App servers) to ensure efficient operations and proper sizing for the future applications:

5. Engaging with relevant stakeholders by:

Qualifications and Experience Required for Job

Relevant qualification: Inclusive of all infrastructure elements (Storage, servers, networks, security & virtualization)

Experience:

10 years of general work experience with at least 8 years of relevant experience in the industry. Experience in Networks, servers, storage, databases, virtualization and web app Servers is essential.

Technical Skills:

Cisco switches

F5 Load balancers

Windows server OS

Linux server

VSAN

VMWare

Hyper-V

LAN and WAN technology

VPN connectivity

Firewalls

Web Filters

Web servers (IIS)

Kubernetes

General job Skills:

Infrastructure Security Standard Adherence

Infrastructure Design:

Solution Architecture

Server Solutions Deployment

Infrastructure Troubleshooting

Infrastructure Support

Server Solutions Maintenance

System Administration

Troubleshooting and Support

Technical Documentation Development

Project Management

Supplier Management

To apply, please send resumes to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The client is Automotive Sector based in Sandton

