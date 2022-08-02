IT Operator (1st Line Support) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE 1st Line Support and ensure the optimal functioning of network and system monitoring systems as your technical skill and ability to thrive under pressure as an IT Operator is sought by a Specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consultative IT Services. You must have Grade 12/Matric, an A+ and N+ or similar IT related qualification, a solid understanding of hardware, operating systems Linux/Windows, applications, networking, system administration and Advanced Excel & Word. Any additional experience with the installation and setup of network, servers or workstations will prove hugely beneficial.

DUTIES:

Operation of network and system monitoring systems for clients.

Act on alarms and other associated commands or messages displayed on monitors / displays.

Perform system administration tasks and maintain the database of monitored objects.

Health checks and compilation of reports.

Develop an awareness of a wide spectrum of IT technologies.

First Line Support offered.

Improvements to health checks made on an ongoing basis

Continuous monitoring of client’s infrastructure, according to SLA.

Timeously respond to exceptions according to SLA.

Administration maintained according to client SLA

Continuously update client and Engineer of changes made (via email).

Daily/Weekly/Monthly QA reports to be completed.

Standard report generated on request.

Stress report generated on a monthly basis.

Unit report generated on a monthly basis.

Patch and/or hot fix release testing completed.

New and current systems testing compared.

RT system to be maintained.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12/Matric.

A+ and N+ or similar IT related qualification.

Basic understanding of hardware, operating systems (Linux or Windows), applications and networking.

Basic systems administration tasks.

Advanced Excel and Word skills.

Advantageous –

Experience in the installation and set-up of networks, servers or workstations.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passion for technology and learning.

Strong presentation and communication skills.

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter).

High degree of professionalism.

Strong influencing skills as well as relationship and network building skills.

Team orientated as well as ability to work independently.

Able to work under pressure.

Strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills.

High level of customer service.

Willingness to learn.

Show good judgement in all decisions to ensure sustainability.

Results orientated.

Attention to detail.

COMMENTS:

