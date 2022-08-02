Qlik Sense BI Developer (hybrid) contract (TB) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- Long-term contract (18 months)
- Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with SA ID number may apply
- Hybrid work (rotation office based in Rosebank and remotely/home)
- 7 years’ minimum work experience required as a Qlik Developer
- E-mail CV and rate per hour to: [Email Address Removed]
- Create Business Intelligent solutions by analyzing requirements in the business.
- Create new Qlik applications to provide business insights as required by the various departments.
- Detailed and thorough testing of Qlik applications prior to release.
- Creating, developing, and maintaining Business Intelligence solutions.
- SQL Analysis for investigation.
- Build reports and dashboards.
- Writing functional and technical specifications, process flows and source to target mappings.
- Ensure existing code base is maintained.
- Consult to business on the appropriate use of information and reporting.
- Setting up and operating / monitoring a Qlik environment.
- Setting up and operating/monitoring Qlik data ingest (data load), experience in building data/ETL pipeline.
- Clean the data and transfer data into a reusable data model.
- Create complex queries and Qlik dashboards.
Minimum Requirements
- IT Degree or 3 year National IT Diploma.
- At least 7 year’s BI reporting technology work experience with Qlik Sense.
- Must have solid experience with Business Intelligence modelling, architecting and development in Qlik Sense dashboarding and reporting.
- At least 5 years SQL experience required.
- SSRS, SSIS, SSAS advantage.
- Extensive experience with database systems and data modelling.
- Expert BI knowledge and understanding of Qlik / Qlik Sense comprising data extraction, data transformation and data display.
- Must have exceptional analytical skills analyzing large and complex data sets, and a good understanding existing algorithm.
- Data science knowledge/experience advantage (algorithm understanding, experience with data science using R + Python).