Qlik Sense BI Developer (hybrid) contract (TB) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 2, 2022

  • Long-term contract (18 months)
  • Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with SA ID number may apply
  • Hybrid work (rotation office based in Rosebank and remotely/home)
  • 7 years’ minimum work experience required as a Qlik Developer
  • E-mail CV and rate per hour to: [Email Address Removed]
  • Create Business Intelligent solutions by analyzing requirements in the business.
  • Create new Qlik applications to provide business insights as required by the various departments.
  • Detailed and thorough testing of Qlik applications prior to release.
  • Creating, developing, and maintaining Business Intelligence solutions.
  • SQL Analysis for investigation.
  • Build reports and dashboards.
  • Writing functional and technical specifications, process flows and source to target mappings.
  • Ensure existing code base is maintained.
  • Consult to business on the appropriate use of information and reporting.
  • Setting up and operating / monitoring a Qlik environment.
  • Setting up and operating/monitoring Qlik data ingest (data load), experience in building data/ETL pipeline.
  • Clean the data and transfer data into a reusable data model.
  • Create complex queries and Qlik dashboards.

Minimum Requirements

  • IT Degree or 3 year National IT Diploma.
  • At least 7 year’s BI reporting technology work experience with Qlik Sense.
  • Must have solid experience with Business Intelligence modelling, architecting and development in Qlik Sense dashboarding and reporting.
  • At least 5 years SQL experience required.
  • SSRS, SSIS, SSAS advantage.
  • Extensive experience with database systems and data modelling.
  • Expert BI knowledge and understanding of Qlik / Qlik Sense comprising data extraction, data transformation and data display.
  • Must have exceptional analytical skills analyzing large and complex data sets, and a good understanding existing algorithm.
  • Data science knowledge/experience advantage (algorithm understanding, experience with data science using R + Python).

