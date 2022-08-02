SAP Basis Consultant

Is your Career in the SAP Basis space?

Does your current role require you to monitor and maintain an entire SAP Landscape and planning of SAP maintenance task and system changes?

Then my prestigious client is looking for you, an SAP Technical (Basis) & Team Leader to join their team.

Location:

Gauteng

Core Skills Required:

SAP Basis (+10 years)

PaaS and IaaS

Cloud IaaS i.e., MS Azure; AWS

SAP HANA Database (Advantageous)

SAP Oracle Database

SuSe Linux Operating System

Experience and Qualifications:

Solid experience of Project Management methodologies in an SAP environment.

Proven experience with SAP system health checks, dump/trace analysis and monitoring tools.

Strong experience in Solution Manager Configuration for systems – CHARM and E2E Monitoring

ITIL process knowledge and work experience advantageous

ITIL Foundation V3 certification is advantageous

Agile/Scrum methodologies

Key Duties:

Proactive monitoring and maintenance of the entire SAP Landscape with key focus being analysing and planning of SAP maintenance tasks and system change’s together with the DevOps

Operations/Technical manager of all technical (non-functional) projects/maintenance for the supported landscapes.

Responsible for improvement and maintenance of the environments including patch management and upgrades.

Responsible for implementation and release of database changes according to agreed timescales, costs and change control.

Ensuring that all transports between DEV and INT and DEV and PRD environments are fully

SAP Technical Administration.

Incident and Request Management.

Change Request Management.

SAP Technical System Monitoring.

Project and Start-up Management.

SAP Transport Management

