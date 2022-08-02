Senior Java Developer

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive Giants is seeking an experienced Java Developer to join their team on a hybrid working model. They ensure collaborative partnerships internally, a deep insight into the compliance and IT Methodology processes and sustainability of the industry.

Essential Skills:

? At least 8 years’ worth of experience

? Cloud Knowledge in AWS / Azure (Preferable)

? Java / Java EE / Rest-API / JPA

? HTML / CSS / Typescript (Javascript) / Angular 4+

? DPostgreSQL / SQL (JPQL) / Scripts

? Jenkins / Flyway (DB Migration) / Docker / Openshift

? Microservices / Integration / Streaming / Messaging (Kafka)

? Git / Bitbucket / GitHub

? Team Player / Excellent Collaboration and Communication Skills / Customer Focused

Don’t waste time, if you meet the requirements, apply now!

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

