Senior Java Developer

Aug 2, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive Giants is seeking an experienced Java Developer to join their team on a hybrid working model. They ensure collaborative partnerships internally, a deep insight into the compliance and IT Methodology processes and sustainability of the industry.

Essential Skills:

? At least 8 years’ worth of experience
? Cloud Knowledge in AWS / Azure (Preferable)
? Java / Java EE / Rest-API / JPA
? HTML / CSS / Typescript (Javascript) / Angular 4+
? DPostgreSQL / SQL (JPQL) / Scripts
? Jenkins / Flyway (DB Migration) / Docker / Openshift
? Microservices / Integration / Streaming / Messaging (Kafka)
? Git / Bitbucket / GitHub
? Team Player / Excellent Collaboration and Communication Skills / Customer Focused

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Java
  • Java EE
  • Rest-API
  • JPA
  • Front-end tech
  • SQL
  • Jenkins
  • Flyway
  • Docker
  • Microservices
  • Kafka
  • Github

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

