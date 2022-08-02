Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive Giants is seeking an experienced Java Developer to join their team on a hybrid working model. They ensure collaborative partnerships internally, a deep insight into the compliance and IT Methodology processes and sustainability of the industry.
Essential Skills:
? At least 8 years’ worth of experience
? Cloud Knowledge in AWS / Azure (Preferable)
? Java / Java EE / Rest-API / JPA
? HTML / CSS / Typescript (Javascript) / Angular 4+
? DPostgreSQL / SQL (JPQL) / Scripts
? Jenkins / Flyway (DB Migration) / Docker / Openshift
? Microservices / Integration / Streaming / Messaging (Kafka)
? Git / Bitbucket / GitHub
? Team Player / Excellent Collaboration and Communication Skills / Customer Focused
Don’t waste time, if you meet the requirements, apply now!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years