Software Engineer at Capital Assignments

One of South Africa’s most desirable employers, with a unquestionable reputation in the financial services sector, has recently made a position available for a junior software engineer.

Within this comppany you will form prt of a team with a global brand which does not only have amazing leadership but also help you develop leadership skills over time. They are continually creating and building and amazing culture which offers the employees fantastic growth and development opportunities while providing continous reward and recognition programs.

The minimal requirements for this position woud be:

Attention to detail and out of the box thinking

The individual would need to be an action orientated and committed to continuous improvement

Strong ability to creatively problem solve

Knowledge of technologies such as:

Containerisation: Kubernetes, Docker

CI/CD- Jenkins, AWS Code Commit

AWS (preferred) or another cloud provider such AZURE or google Cloud Platform

Confluence, Jira

Netcore/ Kotlin/ Java

Knowledge of Test-Driven Development

Development applications to meet technical specifications

Knowledge of Coding Best Practice

Knowledge of agile methodologies (SCRUM/ kanban)

Understading of systems are scalable, reponsive, robust, and secure.

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

problem solve

action orientated

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

