Software Engineer / Developer (Cloud Data Platform)

Aug 2, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive Giants is seeking an experiencedCloud Developer to join their team on a hybrid working model. They ensure collaborative partnerships internally, a deep insight into the compliance and IT Methodology processes and sustainability of the industry.
Essential Skills:

Languages:

  • Python application development skills

Technologies:

  • Experience in working with AWS services (Lambda, EC2, IAM, S3, Step Functions, Fargate, Batch, Code Pipeline)
  • Familiar with Terraform and Infrastructure-as-Code concepts

Working Mode / Mindset:

  • Agile Development (Scrum, Jira, Confluence)
  • Test Automation
  • DevOps / CI/CD mentality (continuous integration / continuous deployment)
  • Working in a highly complex environment (many stakeholders, interfaces, multi-platform/product environment, mission-critical use cases, high business exposure)

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

