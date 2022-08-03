Business Analyst at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Sandown

Our client in the retail industry is looking for a dynamic Business Analyst.

The role is focused on designing, implementing and supporting business systems and processes throughout their development life cycle and encompasses solution design, business analysis, implementation, and post implementation support as well as maintaining the solutions hub.

This is a 12-month contract.

Requirements

3 to 5 years in Business Analysis

3 to 5 years in Retail (advantageous)

Facilitate workshops and meetings with business and external parties to lead and manage application and interface analysis, design, change, implementation, reporting or utilization

Manage delivery within multi-skilled teams within System Methodologies such as SDLC.

Initiation and Planning

Requirements gathering and analysis

Design /Development / Build / Coding Testing/Implementation

Communicate with all stakeholders involved.

Conduct feasibility testing on the project plan.

Manage a team to effectively establish and maintain a solution landscape that includes all applications and interfaces in use, and relevant business solutions.

Drive the utilization and leveraging of applications, interfaces and relevant business solutions.

Assist with initiatives relevant to the innovation and improvement of applications

Assist with changes that Applications users have recommended based on the business rules proposed.

Involvement in any changes made to the system.

Provide inputs to establish and manage operating costs and capital expenditure within area of responsibility.

Manage and control relevant budgets and forecasts within area of responsibility

Qualifications

IT Degree/Diploma

Certificate for Business Analyst (advantageous)

SQL (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Planning

Designing

Implementation

Coding Testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

