Commercial Analyst at TOA Global – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Primary Objective of Role

Provide analysis and business decision support to the commercial cycle and ensure overall integrity and efficiency of the commercial operations in terms of

financial, market and business analysis.

Qualifications/ Skills:

Must have a tertiary qualification in Data Analytics, Applied Finance, Data Science or similar

7 plus years’ experience

Highly adept at business modelling in Excel for future business opportunities and in Power BI for modelling current areas of the business operations (advanced modelling, data input roll up , variable sensitivity, maximization analytics, optimum outcome modelling)

Data and modelling guru with demonstrated skills at scenario planning and multivariate analysis

Ability to make the highly complex simple and to bring business decisions to life

Experience developing complete business plans with detailed business forecasts – think 5 year plans – opportunity, risks, compliance, market size, competition and scenario analysis

Thinks outside the box about data and has a penchant for predictive analytics

Comfortable with assessing what data we should have, could have in our ERP., CRM and HRIS – analysis for today and plan for the future

Key Responsibilities:

Owns developing business models for new business lines, new operations and other strategic initiatives

Qualify potential business transactions using internal models

Analyze business trends to identify growth, opportunities, risks and exposures for each revenue stream

Perform analysis in conjunction with the business proposal review process to include comprehensive financial projections, review of contractual and payment terms, assess creditworthiness for each commercial transaction and summarize to management on related issues

Being involved in supporting new business optimization initiatives that will improve business and process, both internally and for our clients

Assessing and making predictions on company trends, performance and profitability

Providing timely response to external client queries and providing timely support with new business opportunities including due diligence

Track licensing revenues in cooperation with the commercial licensing team and ensure proper redistribution of revenues

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

BI Analyst

Commercial Finance

Financial analysis

Business Case Modelling

dashboards

Profitability analysis

Strategic Analysis

Business Insights

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

TOA Global Company

At TOA Global, we know exactly how to provide a great work environment and how important our employees are in serving our clients. Be part of our global team and discover why our workplace is where you should be! 100% dedicated to servicing the financial services industry, TOA Global has been providing talented and skilled offshore staff to firms across Australia, New Zealand, and North America since 2013.

TOA Global has become one of the largest employers of accountants and bookkeepers in the Philippines and is a proud equal opportunity employer, with a strong mission to make an impact in the community through our volunteerism and commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR).

We provide great salaries, work-life balance, unlimited training, internationally accredited development programs, awesome staff perks and benefits, and a values-centric environment where you will thrive.

PLEASE NOTE: Should you not receive feedback within 2 weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

