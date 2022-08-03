Development Manager Software – Western Cape George

DEVELOPMENT MANAGER – Software applications in financial services
A Rare found in the Garden route!! Professional and challenging job in paradise !!!
Our client is expanding and needing to fill the following exciting new vacancy in their projects and development team:
The Development Manager acts as a technical owner of a set of applications, managing relationships with Business Product owners and ensures that business objectives are reflected in the technical processes which they manage.
Areas of Responsibility may include but not limited to:
- Managing a team of project managers, QA support staff, front and backend developers.
- Ensuring that the applications remain adaptive to emerging client needs in its lifetime.
- Client relationship management and networking
- Ensuring alignment to business requirements, and building trust with clients by displaying managerial competence
- Participating in, planning / strategy sessions
- Management of activities within the overall team
- Coordinate: Build, test, deliver, fix, change requests
- Capacity management; delegation of tasks, review of execution, and providing feedback to team members.
- Acting as a Project Manager for selected projects
- Management of activities within the SDLC (acting as process owner)
Requirements
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in managing a Software development, Quality assurance and Project management team
- Minimum 3 years software development exposure.
- Applicable project management experience essential
- IT degree or equivalent IT tertiary qualification
- People Management Development courses would be advantageous
This position will require the successful applicant to relocate to George, Western Cape.
Desired Skills:
- Software project management
- team leader
- Software Development
- Software Testing
- Development team management
- Strategic development
- Strategy Development
- Product Innovation
- Lead a team
- Client Relations
- capacity management
- SDLC
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The company is all about innovation and technology. They are passionate about creating fans and adding value to their client’s lives. The company is in the process of embarking on an exciting period of growth with a clear focus on the future.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund