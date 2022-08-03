ETL Developer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Writing SQL queries to investigate data issues on one of our core business systems.

Processing queries logged on a call log system second and third level support.

Analysing SQL in stored procedures for changes and troubleshooting.

Developing new stored procedures / functions for the core business system.

Interacting with other business divisions.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT Degree required.

Microsoft SQL Certification will be advantageous.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 4 years relevant development experience

SQL skills.

Agile development practices

Desired Skills:

ETL

BI

SDLC

