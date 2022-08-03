IT Administrator at Headhunters – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking to employ a IT Administrator.

Requirements:

Minimum 1-year experience.

3 -5 years in an IT Administrator role (advantageous).

N+ and A+ (compulsory).

Own Vehicle.

Experience working with Mikrotik and UniFI

Knowledge of Networks TCP/IP.

Knowledge of CCTV.

Knowledge of Hardware Maintenance.

Advanced Computer Skills.

Interpersonal Skills.

Knowledge of Domains.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Monitor and Maintain LAN, WAN & VPN.

User Desktop Support.

Maintain, Set-Up & Create Domain and 365 Profiles.

Monitor and Maintain Software, Systems and Applications.

IT Asset and Inventory Maintenance.

Training

RDP Support.

Printer Support.

Cabling & Cabinet Maintenance.

Attributes and Competencies:

Take Initiative.

Dependable and analytical.

Planning.

Ambitious.

Stress Tolerance.

Problem Solver.

Organized.

Team Player.

