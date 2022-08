IT Development Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in Centurion is looking for an IT Development Manager to manage and guide a team of developers in their day-to-day activities in an efficient and professional manner, ensuring all team targets are met.

Experience and Qualifications

5-7 years’ senior Java development experience

5 years’ management experience

Relevant IT qualification

Relevant post graduate IT qualification

Desired Skills:

Java

It Management

Learn more/Apply for this position