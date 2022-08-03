IT Support Technician

Requirements
- To assist with monitoring client networks daily, ensuring appropriate action is taken to remedy faults identified.
- To take ownership of routine checks and maintenance on client networks and the IT environment.
- To keep abreast of modern technologies.
- Troubleshoot computer problems and determine the source, and advise on or perform appropriate corrective action, onsite and remotely.
- Assist with project-based work when required.
- Engage and coordinate with 3rd party vendors (i.e., DELL; HP) to resolve/ complete open incidents or projects.
- Report any ongoing or unresolved problems, or suggestions to improve service delivery to your Team Leader.
- Prioritize incidents and the capturing of time entries, working independently.
- Configuration, setup, maintenance and troubleshooting of computer systems (hardware and software)
- Experience of Computer Imaging (cloning) systems
- VoIP Experience or Qualifications
- In depth Knowledge about Microsoft 365
- Sharepoint and OneDrive
- Email troubleshooting and set up
- Own transport and valid driver’s license required; transport will be supplied when working offsite
- Grade 12
Desired Skills:
- Computer Imaging
- • VoIP
- Microsoft 365
- • Sharepoint
- OneDrive
- • Own transport
- valid driver’s license