JUNIOR SCRUM MASTER at Reverside

Scrum Master in Cape Town
We are looking for Scrum Master Professionals with 1-2 years solid development experience in Agile Methods and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Requirements:
- Support the Product Owner in ensuring right-sized story writing, aligning priorities, and planning sprint iterations.
- Coach team members on Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.)
- Track and manage risks and issues of the delivery team.
- Track and report on current status of all team members and the delivery.
- Facilitating key agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, and retrospectives
- Monitor and optimize agile processes and practices
- Promote continuous improvement through retrospectives and team learning
- Coordinate with other delivery teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, inter dependencies and impediments to the team
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
Desired Skills:
- sprint iterations
- scrum
- Agile
- CI/CD
- TDD
- track
- report
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]