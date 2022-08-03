One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Senior Front-End Developer to develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement.
Purpose Statement:
- To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement
Experience:
-
5 -7 years’ proven software development
-
Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
-
Minimum
-
Java Script Framework
-
XML
-
HTML 5
-
CSS
-
Java
-
JSP
-
SQL
-
Web Services
-
Spring
-
Rest Services
-
Mobile Development
-
Maven
Qualifications (Minimum):
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge:
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
-
IT systems development processes (SDLC)
-
Application development
-
Standards and governance
-
Agile development life cycle
-
Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
-
UML
-
Systems analysis and design
-
System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
-
Banking systems environment
-
Banking business model
-
Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
-
Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
Skills:
-
Communications Skills
-
Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
-
Analytical Skills
-
Problem solving skills
Competencies:
-
Deciding and Initiating Action
-
Relating and Networking
-
Persuading and Influencing
-
Writing and Reporting
-
Applying Expertise and Technology
-
Analysing
-
Adapting and Responding to Change
-
Planning and Organising
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Frontend
- Software Development
- Banking